Italian presidents sends letter to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads: “It gives me immense pleasure to extend my heartiest congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday.

It is with special satisfaction that I recall our meeting as part of your state visit at the beginning of this year, which strengthened the close relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

I believe that our intergovernmental relations, which will once again be confirmed by the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor soon, will gain a new impulse in all the areas of our broad and fruitful cooperation.

I extend my warmest friendly congratulations, and wish you and your family welfare.”

News.Az