Italian prime minister visits Kyiv

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday on her first visit to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing ANSA.

She will visit Bucha and Irpin and hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the afternoon. She is expected to stress to Zelensky that Italy's support for Kyiv will be unwavering as long as she is in charge.

Meloni has been supporting Ukraine since she took office in October 2022. Her government is providing humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.

The country's government has recently approved the sixth aid package for Ukraine.

On Monday, February 20, she met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

