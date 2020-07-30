Italian Senate holds hearings on Armenia’s latest military provocations against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Italian Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs held hearings on Armenia’s latest military provocations against Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzada also attended the hearings, the Azerbaijani Embassy told News.Az.

Delivering an opening speech, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Vito Petrocelli expressed Italy’s concern over the recent incidents on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The senator stressed the importance of holding hearings on this issue.

Then, Ambassador Ahmadzada made a speech on Armenia's military provocations against Azerbaijan.

The diplomat recalled Armenia's territorial claims against the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, informing about Armenia’s military aggression and its consequences, as well as the documents adopted by numerous international organizations, including four UN Security Council resolutions.

He stressed that Armenia ignores all these documents, accusing Yerevan of taking destructive actions aimed at delaying the negotiation process, maintaining the status quo, carrying out illegal activities in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and continuing ceasefire violations.

The ambassador provided information about the military provocations carried out on July 12 by Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the two countries’ border, as well as the goals pursued by the Armenian leadership.

"It’s no coincidence that the military provocations of Armenia in this territory took place several months before the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor," Ahmadzade stressed.

The ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Italian MPs, who supported the fair position of Azerbaijan and made relevant statements.

He noted that the Armenian side is spreading misinformation, Armenian radical groups have attacked the diplomatic missions of the country and Azerbaijanis living abroad.

Ahmadzade reminded the Joint Declaration on Strengthening Strategic Partnership, signed between the two countries during the state visit of Azerbaijan’s president to Italy.

He said that by the declaration Italy expressed support for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, and the settlement of the conflict on the basis of the Helsinki Final Act principles, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

The meeting was continued with comments and a session of answers and questions from Italian senators on the events under discussion.

It was pointed out that dialogue and negotiations are important for resolving the conflict, as well as the fact that the UN Security Council resolutions are the main basis in resolving it. The importance of increasing the efforts of the Italian government to resolve the conflict was also stressed.

The meeting was broadcast live on the "Senato TV" Italian channel and on the Senate’s pages in social networks.

News.Az