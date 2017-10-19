Italian Senate hosts Conference dedicated to anniversary of Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Senate hosted a conference titled "25 years of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy: a path to strategic partnership".

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy and the Interparliamentary Association of Friends of Azerbaijan organized a conference titled "25 years of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy: a path to strategic partnership" at Palazzo Giustiniani Palace on October 18. This conference, one in the series of events organized on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Italy and Azerbaijan, was attended by representatives of the Italian parliament, government, academic circles, diplomatic corps accredited in the country and mass media.

Opening the event, Vice President of the Italian Senate Linda Lançilotta expressed her satisfaction with the strategic partnership established between the two countries, the dynamics of relations in the political, economic and cultural spheres and spoke about the opportunities for further expansion of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the contribution of interparliamentary contacts to the Azerbaijani-Italian relations.

Senator Sergio Divina, chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Association of Friends of Azerbaijan spoke about the contribution made by the interparliamentary cooperation, in particular the organization led by him to achieve the current high level of relations between the two countries, and noted Azerbaijan's geostrategic importance, especially for Italy.

The speaker of the Azerbaijani-Italian Interparliamentary Relations Working Group, MP Azer Kerimli informed about the history of Azerbaijan-Italy relations, cooperation between the two countries in various fields, mutual visits, contributions made by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as the country's independence, its achievements, as well as Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Austo Massari, welcomed the participants of the event and underlined the importance of strategic partnership between the two countries, highlighting the importance of Azerbaijan for Italy and opportunities for further deepening of relations.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Italy, Mammad Ahmadzadah delivered a speech on the way to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy on the level of strategic partnership, high-level visits, as well as a joint statement on the strategic partnership adopted by President Ilham Aliyev during his official visit to Italy in 2014, cultural exchanges, science and education, the contribution of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the perspectives of the relations, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the expectations regarding the possible contribution of Italy's chairmanship in OSCE next year to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and spoke about the events organized within the celebration of the 25th anniversary of bilateral relations.

The conference was followed by panels on relations between the two countries in political, economic and cultural spheres.

Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Benedetto Della Vedova, who first spoke at the political panel, highlighted the high level relations established between the two countries in all spheres, Italy-Azerbaijan strategic partnership, efforts by the Italian government to deepen relations, the importance of which is the steps taken by the government for the realization of its intended schedule, the full support of Italy for the further deepening of cooperation with Azerbaijan and the OSCE chairmanship as Italy's next year.

The Chairman of the Standing Committee on EU Affairs of the Italian Senate Vanino Kitty also touched upon Azerbaijan's contribution to the European Union and to the expansion of these relations, as well as meetings with the members of the commission led by him last year and his positive impressions of the country.

Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, spoke about the difficulties faced by Azerbaijan in the early years of independence, Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and the conflict resolution process, the growing influence of our country in international relations, the independent foreign policy of Azerbaijan on bilateral and multilateral basis, and our country's success in political, economic, social and other areas.

News.Az

News.Az