Italy advocates for two-state solution for Israel and Palestine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Rome on Friday, emphasizing the importance of achieving a "lasting political solution" through a two-state solution, News.az reports citing foreign media .

According to an Italian government statement, she confirmed her country’s commitment to a “lasting political solution based on the two states of Israel and Palestine” so that they can “coexist in peace and security for both.”She also underlined that her government is willing to play a “frontline” role to stabilize and strengthen Palestinian institutions.Meloni pledged Italy’s commitment “in all Palestinian sectors,” particularly with the “Food for Gaza” initiative.On an official visit to Rome, Abbas met Pope Francis for half an hour on Thursday before meeting the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.The Holy See said that the meeting, described as “cordial,” highlighted the Catholic Church’s contribution to Palestinian society in support of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and that they hope for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages as soon as possible.Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked the Pope for “his positions in favor of achieving a just peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution, his call for a ceasefire in Gaza, the entry of aid into the Strip and hospitals, schools and places of worship to enjoy all the necessary protection,” according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

News.Az