Italy and France renew call for immediate ceasefire in Middle East

In a phone conversation, Tajani and Barrot discussed various issues, including the situation in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the migration issues, according to a statement by the Italian Foreign Ministry.During the talk, Tajani said they both stressed the "need to reach a cease-fire in the Middle East as soon as possible.""It is a priority now to avoid further escalation on the Iranian side and to favour an agreement between Israel and Hamas, also in light of (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar’s death," he added.Touching on the situation in Lebanon, the two agreed on the priority of resolving the internal political crisis and supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure stability in the country."We want to step up cooperation with international partners to strengthen the Lebanese institutions," said Tajani, noting that any attack against the military and facilities on the ground is unacceptable.They reiterated the importance of the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and the UN peacekeepers' mission for the demilitarization of the Blue Line - the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel.Resolution 1701, which was adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line – the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel – and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive against the Gaza Strip.Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.Tajani and Barrot also expressed concerns over reports of the North Korean forces’ involvement in the Russian war on Ukraine, reiterating their commitment to support Ukraine.Last Tuesday, the South Korean Defense Ministry claimed that some 10,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Russia. The war in Ukraine is approaching its third year.The statement added: "The two ministers also discussed the prospects and priorities of the new European institutional cycle, also in light of the US elections, highlighting the need for the EU to strengthen the competitiveness of its single market, besides tackling the issue of irregular immigration with increasingly concrete measures."

News.Az