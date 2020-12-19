Italy announces Christmas and New Year lockdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy has ordered a nationwide lockdown over much of the Christmas and New Year period in an effort to combat a rise in coronavirus cases, according to BBC News.

The country will be under "red-zone" restrictions over the public holidays, with non-essential shops, restaurants and bars closed, and Italians only allowed to travel for work, health and emergency reasons.

Limited home visits will be allowed.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said it was "not an easy decision".

"Our experts were seriously worried that there would be a jump in cases over Christmas... We therefore had to act," he said in a news conference.

Italy has recorded the highest Covid death toll in Europe, with close to 68,000 fatalities.

News.Az