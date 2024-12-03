Italy appoints new ambassador to Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy has appointed an ambassador to Yemen as a sign of support for its legitimate authorities in the civil war against Houthi rebels, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday, News.az reports citing foreign media .





"To support the legitimate government in Yemen, in the last cabinet meeting we decided to appoint an Italian ambassador to give a sign of closeness to the legitimate authorities of the country who are allies of the Gulf countries, while as you know the war between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia has lasted a long time", said Tajani, who is also deputy premier, interviewed by journalist Bruno Vespa at the Alis General Assembly."When Iran realizes that it will not be convenient to continue attacking then the Houthis will also stop", Tajani said.

