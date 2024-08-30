Italy bans Ukraine from using its weapons to strike Russia

Ukraine is not allowed to use Italian-supplied weapons for strikes on Russian territory, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has announced.

Speaking at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Tajani emphasized that Italy is not at war with Russia and reiterated Rome's stance on the defensive nature of the weapons provided to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Italian media. "We have mostly sent defensive weapons, and now we are planning to send a new Samp-T battery, which is defensive and cannot be used on Russian territory. We reiterate that we are not at war with Russia, NATO is not at war with Russia, and therefore Italy's position remains unchanged – to use our weapons on Ukrainian territory," he added.

