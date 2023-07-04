Italy calls TAP ‘essential infrastructure’ for its energy system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy has named the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) as an essential infrastructure for its energy system, News.Az reports.

"TAP, through which gas is delivered from the Caspian region to the EU via Greece and Italy, and the associated networks, are essential," reads Italy’s revised national action plan for sustainable energy development and climate.

The document states that gas will continue to play an indispensable role in the national energy system, especially during peak demand periods and when renewable energy production is low.

The volume of gas transportation via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline to Italy in the second quarter of 2023 stood at 2.2 billion cubic meters.

This is while the gas transportation via TAP to this country since the start of commercial operation on December 31, 2020, amounted to 21 billion cubic meters.

Overall, the pipeline has pumped 25 billion cubic meters of gas since its commissioning. As such, around 84 percent of the gas delivery through this infrastructure went to Italy.

TAP serves as a vital conduit for transporting natural gas from the vast Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. Spanning a length of 878 kilometers, this pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi. From there, it traverses Greece and Albania, crossing the Adriatic Sea before reaching the shores of Southern Italy.

News.Az