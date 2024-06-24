Italy confident of Azerbaijan’s COP29 success - envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s G7 presidency and COP29 in Baku will be successful, Italian Ambassador to Baku Luca Di Gianfrancesco has stated.

He was speaking at event held in Baku to mark Italy’s Republic Day, News.Az reports.Ambassador Di Gianfrancesco emphasized the significant responsibilities and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries this year."Italy chairs the G7, and Azerbaijan chairs COP29, which we are confident will be successful," he affirmed.Highlighting the strategic nature of bilateral relations, the ambassador emphasized the intensive political dialogue and high-level exchanges between Italy and Azerbaijan.COP29, scheduled for November in Baku, was decided during the COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11, 2023. The event is expected to host approximately 70,000-80,000 foreign guests in the Azerbaijani capital.

