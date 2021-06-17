Italy defeats Switzerland 3-0 to enter knockout stage of UEFA Euro 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy has defeated Switzerland 3-0 in the second group stage match of the UEFA Euro 2020 and secured a place in the knockout round, TASS reports.

The match took place in Rome, the goals were scored by Manuel Locatelli (in the 26th and 52nd minutes) and Ciro Immobile (in the 89th minute).

Italy has gained six points and tops Group A. On June 20, Italy will play against Wales and Switzerland will meet Turkey.

News.Az