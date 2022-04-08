Italy detects new variant of COVID-19 Omicron strain

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new variant of the COVID-19 Omicron, called Xj, strain has been detected in Italy, News.Az reports citing local media.

The new variant was detected by a laboratory in Reggio Calabria and confirmed by the Italian Higher Health Institute (ISS).

Xj is a recombination of sub-variants of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 and reportedly causes an increase in the number of infections.

