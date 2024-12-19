Italy donates €3.5 million to aid vulnerable Afghan returnees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy has donated €3.5 million to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support vulnerable Afghan returnees and internally displaced persons, the Italian embassy in Afghanistan announced, News.az reports citing foreign media .

“Italy supports IOM Afghanistan to aid thousands of returnees and internally displaced Afghans,” the embassy said in a statement.Afghanistan is grappling with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule, with nearly 23 million people projected to require humanitarian assistance in 2025, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).OCHA reports that the crisis spans multiple sectors:21 million lack adequate access to water and sanitation.14.8 million face acute food insecurity.14.3 million have limited access to healthcare.7.8 million women and children require nutrition assistance.The Taliban’s restrictions have exacerbated the crisis, complicating the delivery of international aid. In November alone, OCHA documented 164 incidents of access constraints, marking a 56 percent increase from the previous month and an 11 percent rise compared to the same period last year.The report attributed 99 percent of these incidents to Taliban actions, primarily in the Southern, Central Highlands, Western, and Central regions, which collectively accounted for 67 percent of cases. These disruptions led to the temporary suspension of 72 projects, the permanent closure of two initiatives, and the shutdown of one facility.Italy’s contribution comes as the international community faces mounting pressure to address Afghanistan’s deepening humanitarian crisis. The funding is part of broader global efforts to provide critical support to Afghan returnees and displaced populations, who remain among the most vulnerable amid ongoing instability.However, as aid organizations navigate increasing restrictions, the challenge of delivering assistance to those most in need continues to grow.

News.Az