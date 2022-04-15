Italy expects tourist surge on Easter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s art cities expect the arrival of nearly 400,000 foreign tourists on Easter, News.Az reports citing Italian media.

More than 1.1 million hotels in the country's cultural and tourist areas have already been booked for the holidays. These reservations exceeded 76 percent of the hotel occupancy rate. Some 36 percent of appeals were made by foreign tourists.

It should be noted that the number of tourists in Italian cities is expected to increase significantly compared to previous years in terms of spending on overnight stays at Easter, as well as museums, restaurants and transport services.

News.Az