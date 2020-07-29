Italy extends coronavirus-related state of emergency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s request to extend the country’s state of emergency to October was approved by the Italian senate on Tuesday, according to The Brussels Times.

The government was initially pushing to extend the deadline until 31 October, while Italy’s Partito Democratico (social democrats) and Italia Viva (a liberal party led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi) wanted it to end earlier, on 30 September.

The compromise, 15 October, was approved by the upper house Senate, with 157 votes to 125, “at the end of an exhausting day of negotiations,” according to La Repubblica.

The country has been in a state of emergency since the end of January. Before the extension was approved, it was set to end on 31 July.

Italy has counted 246,488 confirmed coronavirus cases and 35,123 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Italian Ministry of Health.

