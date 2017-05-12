Italy, Georgia to promote dialogue on security issues next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bilateral relations between Georgia and Italy have become stronger in political, economic, social and cultural directions, says Italian Foreign Minister.

Angelino Alfano sent a letter to his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Georgia.

As we realise the role of the European Union on the path of our country’s peaceful and welfare development, we do firmly support deepening cooperation between EU and Tbilisi. I am sure the efforts that Italy has made in terms of Georgia’s recent visa liberalisation achievements, will contribute to deepening relations between our nations and strengthen our joint values”, Alfano said in a letter.

Alfano said when next year Italy will take over the OSCE chairmanship, Georgia and Italy will contribute to launching a constructive dialogue on the continent’s main security issues. Italian Foreign Minister also hopes the two countries can count on a deep and comprehensive economic cooperation and make the trade partnership more dynamic and innovative. He also welcomed fruitful cooperation between the civil society organisations.

News.Az

