Italy hosts event commemorating Black January victims

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy has hosted an event commemorating the 29th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ceremony started with a minute of silence for the martyrs who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade highlighted the bitter consequences of the 20 January tragedy. The ambassador emphasized that thanks to national leader Heydar Aliyev’s invaluable services the tragedy was given a political and legal assessment.

In his remarks, associate professor of the Sapienza University of Rome Daniel Pommier spoke about the 20 January tragedy and its victims.

The event then featured the screening of a documentary on the 20 January tragedy.

