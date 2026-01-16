Italy investigates Microsoft over Call of Duty and Diablo sales

Italy’s competition authority has opened two investigations into Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard unit over allegedly “misleading and aggressive” sales practices for the games Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo Immortal.

The regulator said Microsoft may have violated consumer protection laws, citing concerns about professional diligence in a sector “highly sensitive to the risks of developing gambling addiction,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Microsoft’s Italian press office has not yet responded to requests for comment.

