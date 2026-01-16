Yandex metrika counter

Italy investigates Microsoft over Call of Duty and Diablo sales

  • World
  • Share
Italy investigates Microsoft over Call of Duty and Diablo sales
Photo: Reuters

Italy’s competition authority has opened two investigations into Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard unit over allegedly “misleading and aggressive” sales practices for the games Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo Immortal.

The regulator said Microsoft may have violated consumer protection laws, citing concerns about professional diligence in a sector “highly sensitive to the risks of developing gambling addiction,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Microsoft’s Italian press office has not yet responded to requests for comment.

 

 

 

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      