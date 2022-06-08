Italy louds UN, EU efforts to resume grain supplies from Ukraine
Italy supports the efforts of the United Nations and the European Union to restore grains supplies from Ukraine, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The minister also expressed his country’s readiness to help resume grain supplies from Ukraine.
Di Maio said that Italy will take an active part in global efforts to find a solution.