Italy named Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in 2021

Italy was Azerbaijan`s top export market among the European Union countries last year, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that last year Italy, Croatia and Germany were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states.

The volume of export with Italy made $ 9.243.5 billion, while it amounted to $ 751.2 million with Croatia and $ 650.2 million with Germany.

