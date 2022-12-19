Italy named Azerbaijan’s top export market in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-November of this year, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Official statistics suggest that Italy, Turkiye and India were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan in the eleven months of this year.

The volume of export with Italy made $17.430 billion, while it amounted to $3.323 billion with Turkiye and $1.662 billion with India.

News.Az