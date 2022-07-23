Italy named Azerbaijan’s top export market in H1 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-June of this year, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Italy, Turkey and Israel were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan in first six months of this year. The volume of export with Italy made $8.972 billion, while it amounted to $1.851 billion with Turkey and $934 million with Israel.

Italy, Turkey and Russia are Azerbaijan’s top three trade partners. The bilateral trade with Italy made $9.116 billion, while it amounted to $2.904 billion with Turkey, and $1.572 billion with Russia.

News.Az