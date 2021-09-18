Italy named Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-August 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-August of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Italy, Turkey and Croatia were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan in the first eight months of 2021. The volume of export with Italy made $4.885.8 billion, while it amounted to $1.756.6 billion with Turkey and $547.8 million with Croatia, according to official figures.

Italy, Turkey and Russia are Azerbaijan’s top three trade partners. The bilateral trade with Italy made $5.179.8 billion, while it amounted to $2.884.9 billion with Turkey, and $.1.780.2 million with Russia.

News.Az