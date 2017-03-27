Italy remains leader among Azerbaijan’s foreign trade partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy ranked first in the list of Azerbaijan’s foreign trading partners in Jan.-Feb. 2017 with a trade turnover of $461.5 million, said a report of Azerbaijan’s

Italy’s share among Azerbaijan’s trade partners is 17.57 percent. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy increased by 41.4 percent in Jan.-Feb. 2017, as compared to the same period of 2016, according to the report, according to Azvision.

Turkey ranked second among Azerbaijan's trading partners in the first two months of 2017. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $239.02 million in Jan.-Feb. 2017, which is an increase of almost 70 percent compared to the same period of 2016. Turkey’s share among Azerbaijan’s trade partners is 9.1 percent.

Russia with a share of 8.96 percent ($235.4 million) ranked third among trade partners of Azerbaijan in Jan.-Feb. 2017. Russia is followed by China with 8.72 percent ($228.95 million) and Germany with 4.82 percent ($126.57 million).

The share of the top five countries in total trade turnover of Azerbaijan is 49.17 percent.

Azerbaijani products worth $422.67 million (25.55 percent) were exported to Italy. Italy is followed by China with a share of 7.46 percent ($123.35 million), Israel with 6.76 percent ($111.89 million), Taiwan with 6.55 percent ($108.39 million) and Portugal with 5.97 percent ($98.66 million).The share of these countries in total export volume of Azerbaijan is 52.29 percent.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover with 137 countries totaled $2.63 billion in Jan.-Feb. 2017, which is 20.09 percent more than in the same period of 2016. Azerbaijan carried out export operations in the amount of $1.65 billion and import operations – $971.97 million.

News.Az

