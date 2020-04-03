Italy reports 760 coronavirus fatalities, 1,431 recoveries in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 760 people have died from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, amounting to 13,915 fatalities overall, chief of Italy’ Civil Protection Depa

"The number of infected people stands at 83,049, which is 2,477 more than yesterday. As many as 4,053 of them are in intensive therapy wards," he said. "A total of 28,540 people were hospitalized and more than 50,000 are at home, which is 61% of all infected people at the moment. Unfortunately, 760 people died today," Angelo Borrelli said. However, he expressed optimism over the pace of recoveries, saying that 18,278 people have recovered by now, including 1,431 recoveries in the past 24 hours

Overall, 115,242 people have been infected in the country since the pandemic hit it. According to Borrelli, the number of hospitalizations, including to intensive therapy wards is declining. These figures are stabilizing, "but it is too early now to say that a real decline in the pace [of the epidemic] began," he said.

The number of new infections has been below 3,000 people in the past few days, while a week ago they could exceed 4,000 cases a day. More than 10,000 medics have got infected, and 67 have died.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the country’s lockdown was extended until April 13.

News.Az

