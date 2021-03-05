Italy reports nearly 23,000 new COVID-19 cases as some see "third wave"

Italy on Thursday reported 22,865 new coronavirus cases, up from 20,884 cases recorded on Wednesday and bringing total active infections to 446,439, Xinhua reports.

The Ministry of Health reported that another 339 COVID-19 patients have died, down from 347 deaths on Wednesday and pushing to 98,974 the death toll since the pandemic officially started in the country in late February 2020.

Meanwhile, another 13,488 COVID-19 patients have recovered, down from 14,068 recoveries on Wednesday and pushing overall recoveries to 2,453,706.

Of the total current infections, the vast majority, or 423,807 people, are isolated at home with mild or no symptoms, while 20,157 are hospitalized with symptoms. Another 2,475 are treated in intensive care units, up by 232 compared to Wednesday.

