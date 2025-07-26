Italy's Meloni: Premature recognition of Palestinian state may be 'counterproductive'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that recognizing a Palestinian state before its actual establishment could be counterproductive. Speaking to La Repubblica on Saturday, she said, “I am very much in favor of the State of Palestine but I am not in favor of recognizing it prior to establishing it.”

Meloni warned that symbolic recognition “on paper” might create the false impression that the conflict is resolved when it is not, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her comments come amid growing divisions in Europe. France plans to support Palestinian statehood recognition at the UN General Assembly in September — a move condemned by Israel and the United States. On Friday, Italy’s foreign minister said recognition should be tied to mutual recognition by both parties.

A German government spokesperson echoed similar concerns, saying Berlin is not planning immediate recognition and urged renewed progress toward a two-state solution.

News.Az