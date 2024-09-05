Italy seeks to scale up exports to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy is seeking to increase its share of exports in trade with Azerbaijan, Manuela Traldi, President of the Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists, Traldi noted that trade between the two countries has evolved significantly over the years, News.Az reports.“In 2013, the trade turnover was $8 billion, rising to $17 billion by 2017, largely due to gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Italy via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP),” she said.Currently, there is an imbalance in trade, with Azerbaijan exporting more to Italy than vice versa, said Traldi, adding. “We need to boost the proportion of Italian exports in our trade with Azerbaijan. This figure currently stands at only a few hundred million euros.”Traldi also pointed out that the Italian government is actively working to increase the presence of its companies in the Azerbaijani market.“It's important for us not only to see an increase in trade but also in the number of contracts signed with Italian companies for various projects. Our relationship with Azerbaijan is exceptional, and more and more opportunities are opening up for Italian businesses here,” she added.

News.Az