Italy sends medical mission to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 pandemic (UPDATED)

Italian specialists have arrived in Azerbaijan as part of the country’s ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Monday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The official said the Italian specialists will share their experience in combating the pandemic with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

Hajiyev added that an expert group, which had worked in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is expected to visit Azerbaijan in the coming days.

The Italian Civil Protection Department said its is sending a 11-member medical mission to Azerbaijan to help the country in its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Italy continues to provide assistance to countries facing the most sensitive stages of the fight against the pandemic. We expressed gratitude to our health workers who are always at the forefront of this fight,” the Italian Civil Protection Department wrote on Twitter.

News.Az