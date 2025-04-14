Italy set to host upcoming US-Iran nuclear negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy is set to host a new round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Speaking at World Expo 2025 held in the Japanese city of Osaka, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the request to host talks had come from the “interested parties” and that they had responded affirmatively, according to state-run ANSA news agency.

“We are ready to welcome, as always, meetings that can bring positive results, in this case on the nuclear issue,” he added, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Tajani added that Italy has once again demonstrated its role as a center for peace and mediation.

The announcement follows an initial round of US-Iran nuclear talks held on Saturday in Muscat, Oman's capital.

The talks on Iran's nuclear program come amid renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran, notably since US President Donald Trump returned to office in January.

Trump recently warned of potential military action and additional tariffs if Iran fails to reach an agreement with the US on its nuclear program -- remarks that drew sharp condemnation from Iranian officials.

The US, along with its allies, including Israel, accuses Iran of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran strongly denies.

While Iran has declined direct negotiations with the US, it agreed to indirect talks mediated by Oman following a recent exchange of letters between the two governments.

News.Az