Italy to build rail line between Iran's Arak and Qom

Italy to build rail line between Iran's Arak and Qom

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran Railways and Italy's Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) inked three cooperation, investment and training MoUs.

Head of the Iran Railways Saeed Mohammadzadeh and CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) Renato Mazzoncini signed the first MoU on the sidelines of the bilateral summit of the heads of the railways of Iran and Italy, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The agreement worth 1.2 billion euros and aims at building a high-speed rail line between Iranian cities of Arak and Qom.

The second MoU was signed between Iran Railways, Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST) and Italian Railway Company to enhance training and scientific cooperation.

IUST and Italy also inked the third MoU to work together on scientific and educational cooperation and the transfer of railway transportation knowledge.

Mohammadzadeh said he hopes for further positive steps to be taken in railway cooperation field, the Mehr News agency reported.

News.Az

News.Az