Italy to declare emergency in face of devastating floods

Italy will declare a state of emergency in the face of devastating floods that have killed at least nine people so far, local media reported on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

It will be declared at next Tuesday's cabinet meeting and will formalize initial emergency measures announced on Wednesday, including a freeze on mortgages and tax collection, said Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto in an interview with public broadcaster RAI.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Emilia-Romagna in northern Italy was hit by a new wave of torrential rain, which local experts attributed to the climate change crisis.

Thousands of people have been evacuated when floodwaters submerged in numerous built-up areas, displacing at least 4,000 people. While about 50,000 people are believed to be without electricity.

