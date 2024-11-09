Italy values Chinese investment and seeks more

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on a visit to Beijing that Chinese investment in Italy is "below potential" and should grow, News.Az reports citing Politico .

Italy’s trade with China needs “re-balancing” between import and export, Mattarella told Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday. Mattarella noted that the value of Italy-China trade doubled from 2016 to 2022 to €74 billion.Italy “cherishes” Chinese investment in the country and encourages Italian investment in China, which reached €15 billion in 2023, Mattarella said.“We also hope that Chinese investments can grow fast as these are below their potential,” the president said.Mattarella also met Chinese President Xi Jinping and National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji during his visit. The Italian president’s trip to China follows one by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the summer.It is “highly unusual” for two high-level visits to be taking place so close to each other, Mattarella told Zhao Leji. “This shows how important it is for us to develop even closer ties with China.”

