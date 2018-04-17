Italy was Azerbaijan`s largest export destination in Q1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy was Azerbaijan`s largest export market in the first quarter of 2018, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Israel and Turkey are second and third largest export destinations of Azerbaijan respectively, AzerTag reports.

Italy was also Azerbaijan`s largest trade partner in the first three months of the year, followed by Turkey and Russia, the committee said. Trade with Italy totaled $718,117,000, while it amounted to $573,101,000 with Turkey and $497,594,000 with Russia, according to official figures.

News.Az

