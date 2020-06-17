Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-May this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Italy, Greece and Croatia were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states in the first five months of 2020.

The volume of export with Italy made $2.423 billion, while it amounted to $243.2 million with Greece and $209.7 million with Croatia, according to official figures.

News.Az