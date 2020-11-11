Italy welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Italy welcomes the signing of the trilateral declaration between Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation and hopes that the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will be fully respected," Italy's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement says that Italy also takes into account other agreements reached by the parties with the hope that they will create conditions for stability and sustainable peace in the region.

"In this regard, Italy stresses the importance of respect for the dignity of each community, for religious and cultural pluralism in the region, which is an important condition for peace. Italy, as a member of the Minsk Group, will provide all support to the Co-Chairs in order to strengthen the truce, which is an important condition for conflict resolution. Moreover, Italy will contribute to the stabilization and development of the region, which is an important link and energy supply center for the European Union, Europe and our country," the statement says.

News.Az