Italy’s minister of environment and energy security to pay visit to Baku

Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin will pay a visit to Azerbaijan. He is scheduled to attend the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku on February 3, News.Az reports.

The meeting, which will gather ministers from various countries, representatives of international energy companies and other officials, will feature discussions on prospects for expanding the Southern Gas Corridor.

