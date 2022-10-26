Italy's new cabinet wins confidence vote in lower house

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new Italian cabinet led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni won the confidence of the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, with 235 votes in favor, 154 against and five abstentions, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The cabinet must now pass the second confidence test in the senate on Wednesday in order to become fully operative.

Ahead of the vote, Meloni outlined the key points of her government's program, vowing to lead the country as best she can through what she described as some of the toughest times in decades. She also pledged to follow European Union (EU) rules.

Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy, is the first woman ever to serve as prime minister in the country.

She won 26 percent of the vote in snap elections held on Sept. 25. Brothers of Italy ran along with two allies -- Forza Italia and the League -- both of which gained over 8 percent of the vote.

Therefore, Meloni was asked by President Sergio Mattarella to lead the government on Oct. 22.

