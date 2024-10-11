Italy’s PM Meloni to attend COP29 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will lead the country’s delegation at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.

The announcement was made by Special Envoy for Climate Change of the Italian government Francesco Corvaro at the Pre-COP29 event in Baku, News.Az reports.“Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will represent Italy at COP29, and the delegation will also include Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin,” he stated.COP29 is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this November, a decision made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Over the course of two weeks, Baku is expected to welcome approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), an agreement established at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system.

