It’s high time for int’l community to react sharply to Armenia’s destructive actions: OPINION

BY ULVIYYA ZULFIKAR

Immediately after the recent videoconference with the Azerbaijani foreign minister in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Armenian foreign minister made destructive statements and held a meeting with a representative of the separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Such a move by Armenia is not surprising. If Armenia had taken a constructive position, the conflict would have not been protracted for so many years. Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s meeting with the so-called “head” of the puppet regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories once again demonstrates the true essence of Yerevan’s policy of occupation and annexation. Although Armenia claims that the separatist regime is allegedly involved in the negotiations on the conflict resolution, international law, as such, nullifies the occupying country’s intention – the puppet regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is not a party to the conflict.

After such actions and statements by Armenia and its foreign minister, the entire international community has once again witnessed the fact that which party continues violating the ceasefire and is interested in prolonging the conflict rather than resolving it. The international community must react sharply to such destructive steps by Armenia, which ignores the principles of international law and proves it in its domestic policy by making amendments to the Constitution without a referendum, as well as its foreign (aggressive) policy towards the occupied territories. The international community’s reaction must be unequivocal, just and effective. It can be started by ensuring the fulfillment of the adopted resolutions!

News.Az