It’s important to find ways to build long-term peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan – former US envoy

The most important thing in the post-war period is to find ways to build a long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Robert Cekuta, told journalists on the sidelines of the 8th Global Baku Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

Cekuta noted that mediators have been involved in relations between the two countries for a long time.

"But everything changed last year when Azerbaijan won an important victory in the second Karabakh war. Significant changes that have occurred as a result of the war have affected the entire region as a whole. All the strategic consequences of this important victory have yet to be considered," he said.

"It is important to consciously approach the issue of building further relations," the ex-US envoy added.

