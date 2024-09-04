‘It’s not a military system’, Musk explains his refusal to enable Starlink over Crimea

+ ↺ − 16 px

US billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk has stated that his Starlink satellite communication service is a ‘commercial system, not a military system.’

This Wired article once again perpetuates the inaccuracy that we turned off Starlink for Ukraine when they wanted to launch an attack on the Russian fleet.



Starlink was barred from turning on satellite beams in Crimea at the time, because doing so would violate US sanctions… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

Musk was commenting on his refusal to turn on Starlink on Ukraine’s request to support its attack on Crimea in 2022, News.Az reports."We also make it clear in our terms of use that Starlink is a commercial system, not a military system. Use of Starlink for communications, including military communications, is fine, just like the military uses the Internet in general, but if we deliberately engage in explicit acts of war, then we are making Starlink a military system and other countries have every right to shoot down our satellites," Musk wrote on the X social network.The US billionaire stressed that he decided not to switch on Starlink above the Crimean Peninsula in 2022."Starlink was barred from turning on satellite beams in Crimea at the time, because doing so would violate US sanctions against Russia! We received an unexpected request in the middle of the night to activate Starlink in Crimea in a matter of a few hours from the Ukraine government, but received no request or permission to override sanctions from the US government. Had we done as Ukraine asked, it would have been a felony violation of US law," Musk added.

News.Az