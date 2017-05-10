"It’s time to start serious high-level talks on Karabakh conflict"

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is time to start serious high-level talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in order to reach a final solution, American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland said in an interview to the Voice of America.

“The meeting held in Moscow on April 28 gave positive results. At present, the ministers of the co-chairing countries are negotiating the next step. As co-chairs, we will try to raise these negotiations to a high level”, noted Hoagland.

News.Az

