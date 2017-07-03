ITU chief expresses concern over activities of so-called 'Karabakh Telecom'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, a Specialized Agency of the United Nations, Mr. Houlin Zhao expressed his serious concern about the activities of the so-called “Karabakh Telecom” company, which has been illegally established in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan.



According to the communication published in the ITU Operational Bulletin, Secretary-General reaffirms that all Member States in accordance with their relevant obligations have to respect the fundamental principles set forth in the legal instruments of the Union, in particular the sovereign right of each Member State to regulate its telecommunications within its internationally recognized borders.



Furthermore, it states that as a Specialized Agency of the United Nations, the Union is mindful of the relevant UN General Assembly Resolutions and is fully taking into account the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.



Just to recall, so-called “Karabakh Telecom” is being provided with roaming services using Azerbaijan’s radio frequencies without prior legal authorization of the Government of Azerbaijan, and has been using the national country code (+374), which is not the Azerbaijan’s national code, in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan for fixed and mobile networks. Those on-going illegal practices gravely violate the provisions of the ITU Constitution and Convention (Geneva 1992), as well as ITU Recommendation on the international public telecommunication numbering plan.



Meanwhile, those actions also create significant obstacles to the implementation by Azerbaijan of its exclusive sovereign right to regulate its telecommunications and to use its numbering resources within its entire internationally recognized territory, to ensure the integrity of its telecommunication infrastructure, and to use radio frequencies in its territory in accordance with the provisions of the legal instruments of ITU.

