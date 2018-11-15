IV Children’s Paralympic Games were held with Azercell’s support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 100 athletes joined the competition

Aimed to support disabled children’s integration to the society, increase their interest and participation in sports, The Children’s Paralympic Committee operating with the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC has organized the next Paralympic Games in the country.

IV Children’s Paralympic Games organized by National Paralympic Committee and supported by “Azercell Telecom” LLC and UNICEF took place in Sumgayit Paralympic Sports Complex on November 13-14. Over 100 athletes with physical disabilities from Baku and regions joined the event to compete in 8 sports. In addition to local athletes, IV Children’s Paralympic Games also had 9 sportsmen from Georgia competing in 3 sports.

The official opening ceremony was held on November 14th in Paralympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vahid Mursaliyev, President of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, praised the opportunity provided for disabled children to participate in various international competitions with the help of these regular tournaments. He noted that this can help children to integrate into the world of sports and build a successful career in the future. Expressing gratitude to all the members of the organization and committee who contributed to the organization of the tournament, Vahid Mursaliyev wished a successful and fierce struggle in the final game to participants. Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, also attended the event.

Notably, for the first time in international practice, Children’s Paralympic Committee was established under Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee in 2013. “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been providing its support to the Committee since 2014. Currently, over 100 athletes with physical disabilities are involved in sports. They have an opportunity to do sports exercises and represent Azerbaijan in international competitions.

From the first day of its operation, Azercell has attached great importance to social responsibility. The company has supported thousands of social projects so far and contributed to the development and well-being of education, art, sports, science, and technologies. Azercell has received numerous awards by local and international organizations for its activities aligned with its corporate social responsibility.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az