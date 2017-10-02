IWF suspends Russia for one year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has upheld the decision to suspend Russia from international events for 12 months, the IWF press service said on Saturday, TASS reports.

Earlier in the day, the IWF Executive Board convened a meeting in Bucharest to focus on anti-doping. At the meeting, it was unanimously decided that Member Federations found involved in three or more Anti-Doping Rules Violations "in the combined re-analysis process of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games shall be suspended for one year," the IWF said.

Apart from Russia, the IWF suspended Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Ukraine.

Russia will have to skip the IWF World Championships scheduled for November 28 - December 5 in Anaheim, US.

News.Az

