IX Challenge Cup wraps up in Baku

The final stage of IX Challenge Cup for “What? Where? When”, an intellectual game, has come to an end.

The event was organized by the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club with the support of the Council of State Support to Nongovernmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The final stage was held at Dubai International Hotel, Baku on October 28. Thirty teams representing Azerbaijan’s ten districts and Baku competed at the final stage. Winners of the competitions held as part of the final stage have been determined.

Elprimero team from Ganja won the Regions Cup. Ganja’s FeLiNa and Mingachevir’s Che teams took the 2nd and 3rd places in the competition, respectively.

According to the results, Kidderminister team led the main ranking of IX Challenge Cup. Members of Kidderminister answered 26 out of 45 questions.

Promotey team (24 correct answers) and Santa-Klara (21 correct answers) ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The winners were presented with a Cup, medals, diplomas and gifts.

