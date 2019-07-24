Jabrayil Hajiyev adds 8th gold to Azerbaijan's medal haul at EYOF Baku 2019
24 Jul 2019
Wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev has secured Azerbaijan’s 8th gold medal at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku as he triumphed in the men's 65kg e
He earned the medal thanks to a 6-5 victory over Russian Batyrbek Tskhovrebov.
Georgian Davit Patsinashvili and Ukrainian Ivan Semenov won bronze medals.
