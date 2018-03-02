Jagland extends condolences on fire in Baku narcological hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland has extended condolences, on today’s fire in the narcological hospital in Baku, said a message from

“I am deeply saddened by tragic news coming from Baku and reporting about many victims in the Baku narcological hospital. I extend condolences on my behalf and on behalf of the Council of Europe to the families of victims, to the Azerbaijani authorities and through them to the people of Azerbaijan. In this tragic moment, the Council of Europe stands by the people of Azerbaijan,” he said, according to Trend.

The strong fire broke out at 06:10 (UTC+4) on March 2 in a one-story building of Azerbaijan’s Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Baku.

Twenty-five people died as a result of fire in Azerbaijan’s Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Baku, says a joint statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Health Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The statement says that it was managed to save 30 people of 55 who were in the building of the center during the fire.

Three of them are hospitalized in the Republican Toxicology Center.

